Paying for it at the Pump: Deconstructing Gas Prices

Consumers are paying more than $3 a gallon for gas in many areas of the country. On Tuesday, President Bush announced a four-point plan to lower the cost of a fill-up. Guests discuss how gas prices are determined.

Guests:

Dana Milbank, National political reporter for The Washington Post

Eric Schreiber, owner, Oasis Main Street Market and Texaco in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tom Kloza (aka "Pump Daddy"), chief oil analyst for Oil Price Information Service (OPIS)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.