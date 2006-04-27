© 2022 New England Public Media

Paying for it at the Pump: Deconstructing Gas Prices

Published April 27, 2006 at 10:00 AM EDT

Consumers are paying more than $3 a gallon for gas in many areas of the country. On Tuesday, President Bush announced a four-point plan to lower the cost of a fill-up. Guests discuss how gas prices are determined.

Guests:

Dana Milbank, National political reporter for The Washington Post

Eric Schreiber, owner, Oasis Main Street Market and Texaco in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tom Kloza (aka "Pump Daddy"), chief oil analyst for Oil Price Information Service (OPIS)

