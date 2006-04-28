© 2022 New England Public Media

National & World News

Economy Shows Brisk Growth in First Quarter

By Jim Zarroli
Published April 28, 2006 at 4:52 PM EDT

The U.S. economy staged an impressive comeback during the first three months of the year, according to new figures released by the Commerce Department. The agency reports the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter -- more than twice as fast as it grew in the previous quarter.

The strong growth occurred despite the rise in energy prices. But some economists caution that the numbers are something of an aberration.

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
