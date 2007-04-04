© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

Richard Gere: Myths and Lies

Fresh Air
Published April 4, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT
Richard Gere: "We're going after a lot of things" in <em>The Hoax.</em>
Stephen Shugerman
/
Getty Images
Richard Gere: "We're going after a lot of things" in <em>The Hoax.</em>

With nearly 40 films to his credit, including Days of Heaven, American Gigolo, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, and Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Richard Gere knows an iconic character when he sees one.

In his latest film, The Hoax, Gere plays a scam artist who lands a seven-figure book deal with a major publisher. It's based on the true story of Clifford Irving, who claimed to be an authorized biographer of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

National & World News