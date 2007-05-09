© 2022 New England Public Media.

'Fresh Air' at 20: Jerry Seinfeld

Fresh Air
Published May 9, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT
Fresh Air went national in 1987, and we're celebrating that 20th anniversary by revisiting some classic interviews. First up: Jerry Seinfeld, who sat down with Terry Gross before Seinfeld made him a star.

That hit TV show, of course, catapulted the comedian to fame and won six Emmy Awards before ending its run in 1999. The 2002 documentary Comedian, which followed Seinfeld on a stand-up tour, is available now on DVD. Rebroadcast from Sept. 2, 1987.

