Thousands Strip for Nude Photo in Mexico

From a tasty fruit, now to a matter of taste.

Mexico City's Sokolo, which is usually the scene of celebrations, protests and calls for revolution, this week was the scene of early morning shivering. Crowd estimate are between 18 and 20,000 people answered a casting call from U.S. photographer Spencer Tunick to show up and shed their clothes to pose naked.

Mass nude photography is rather Mr. Tunick's specialty. His photographed naked huddled masses - sometimes they don't just huddle - in the streets of Montreal and Sao Paulo and a London department store. Although, Mr. Tunick calls his photographs a symbol for freedom, he did agree to observe a few restrictions of this expression to mollify the Mexican government, the Mexican flag does not include in the shots.

And Mr. Tunick agreed not to show the Ornate National Cathedral - which is in the square - in any of his photographs. In fact, Mr. Tunick had to rush to shoot a bit to be certain if the crowd had re-clothed themselves before morning mass began.

I wonder how many people went into confession saying, forgive me, father, for I've just been naked in front of the church.