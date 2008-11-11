Artie Lange Tells All In 'Too Fat To Fish'

Since joining the Howard Stern Show in 2001, comic and actor Artie Lange has revealed his personal demons to millions of radio listeners. His new book, Too Fat To Fish, recounts anecdotes from Lange's past, from his stint as a cab driver in New Jersey to his struggle with drug addiction, obesity and depression.

Born to a working-class Italian-American family, Lange was a regular on the sketch comedy show Mad TV. His film credits include Elf, Old School and Beer League, which he wrote and starred in.

