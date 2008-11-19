© 2022 New England Public Media.

Satire In Your Stocking With 'A Colbert Christmas'

Fresh Air
Published November 19, 2008 at 9:25 AM EST
Stephen Colbert says his holiday special on Comedy Central will include goats dressed as reindeer.
Brad Barket
/
Getty Images for Comedy Central
Self-proclaimed "broadcasting legend" Stephen Colbert discusses his upcoming Comedy Central special, A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All. A take-off on the old holiday specials of yore, it will feature guests Toby Keith, Jon Stewart and Willie Nelson.

Colbert was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2006. He has received three Emmy awards for his work as a writer and faux correspondent on The Daily Show.

