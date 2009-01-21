Insulting European Art Show Was A Hoax

An art installation at the European Council headquarters has caused an uproar. The installation was supposedly created by artists from each of the European Union's 27 member states, but in fact it was created by a single prankster, David Cerny. Bulgaria was represented as a series of hole-in-the-floor toilets and Italy was represented as a soccer field with soccer players engaged in questionable public behavior.

Madeleine Brand talks with New York Times reporter Sarah Lyall about the artist and why noone picked up on the hoax earlier.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.