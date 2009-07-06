© 2022 New England Public Media.

Errol Morris: On McNamara And The 'Fog Of War'

Fresh Air
Published July 6, 2009 at 11:54 AM EDT
Errol Morris' other film-making credits include <em>The Thin Blue Line</em>, <em>A Brief History of Time</em> and <em>Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr.</em>

In 2003, filmmaker Errol Morris released the documentary The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara.

Taken from a series of interviews Morris conducted with McNamara, the film, which received the Academy Award for best documentary, offers fresh insight about the man many consider to be the architect of the Vietnam conflict.

This interview was first broadcast on January 5, 2004.

