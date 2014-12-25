© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

28 Years Later, Lynda Alsip Gets Her Mustang Back

Published December 25, 2014 at 6:47 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Think back to the first car you owned. Kind of nostalgic, right? Well, now imagine what Lynda Alsip must be feeling. The California woman had hers stolen when she was 17. She thought her green 1967 Mustang was a goner. And it was for 28 years, until Alsip got a call from the Highway Patrol. They had found the vehicle and traced it back to her after someone tried to register it. And now Alsip is back driving her beloved Mustang and has plans for vanity plates - Lynda's '67. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

National & World News