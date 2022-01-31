© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

An Uber driver in New York got sick of driving and decided to ditch the car

Published January 31, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Uber driver in Syracuse got sick of driving and decided to ditch the car. Bob Barnes made a plan to bike to all 50 state capitals in a year. He calls it the Great American Triple Switchback. He's still underway, biking this week from Rowlett, Texas, to Oklahoma City - through forecast temperatures around 18 degrees. Should be warmer when he reaches Honolulu, Hawaii, which he will reach by plane and then bike from the airport. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

National & World News