New Hampshire students' miniboat has a successful voyage

Published February 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Ever heard of a message in a bottle? How about a message on a small miniboat named Rye Riptides? It was built by a group of fifth graders from New Hampshire. Their boat traveled over 8,000 miles before landing in Norway 462 days later. It was tracked the entire way, thanks to being equipped with GPS, and was eventually retrieved by a sixth grader and his mother on the coast of Norway. How's that for an adventure? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

