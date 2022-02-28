Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

New satellite images show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for almost 40 miles.

It is considerably longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on additional imagery collected, the Russian military convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern end of the convoy near Prybirsk.

/ Maxar / Maxar Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Maxar / Maxar Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road north of Invankiv, Ukraine.