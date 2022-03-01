Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland, but some are returning home for their families

Thousands of Ukranians and residents of Ukraine are fleeing the country and entering Poland following Russia's invasion last week. Poland has set up several refugee shelters along the border. But some are returning to Ukraine to get to their families or to join the Ukrainian military and fight against Russian forces.

Kseniia Onyshchenko contributed to this report.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A bus brings refugees to a warehouse that's been turned into a shelter.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR Polish civil servants, military and volunteers help organize the numerous busloads of people coming across the border from Ukraine and dropping off people who are fleeing the war in the country.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR A temporary shelter is set up for people who have recently crossed into Poland by bus from Ukraine near the Korrczowa-Krakovets border crossing.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR Karpenko's children play with other kids in the temporary shelter after crossing the border into Poland by bus.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR People walk into Poland from Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR People carry suitcases towards the Medyka border crossing to enter Ukraine from Poland. People are returning to get to their families in Ukraine and also to join the Ukrainian military.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR Ihor Kobryn, 52, is proud to be a Ukrainian and is returning to Ukraine tto fight after spending time working as a driver in Poland.