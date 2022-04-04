Photos: Carnage at eastern Ukraine train station, where Russian strike killed 50

Updated April 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM ET
Editor's Note: Some of the images in this story are graphic.
Russian troops are leaving scenes of devastation — flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets — as they leave the area around Kyiv.
Millions are displaced, either finding refuge in Western countries, like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, or shelters in cities where the situation is less dire, like Lviv.
Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine:
