National & World News

Photos: Kyiv suburbs continue to recover bodies after Russia's occupation ends

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published April 12, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Felipe Dana
/
AP
Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Petros Giannakouris / AP
/
AP
Petros Giannakouris / AP
/
AP
Felipe Dana / AP
/
AP
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Petros Giannakouris / AP
/
AP
Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Rodrigo Abd / AP
/
AP
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.