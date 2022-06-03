© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

Parts of Florida are under a tropical storm warning

By Rina Torchinsky
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT
This graphic shows the probable path of the storm.
National Weather Service
This graphic shows the probable path of the storm.

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

"As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for all of South Florida," National Weather Service Miami said on Twitter early Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected Friday night and Saturday, with heavy rain expected in South Florida, Central Florida and the Florida Keys.

In South Florida and the Keys, flash flooding is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National & World News
Rina Torchinsky