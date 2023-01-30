The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have won their respective conferences and will face off in the Super Bowl 57 in a game that will feature intriguing matchups.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday's AFC championship. Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to give the Chiefs the win.

The game was a rematch of last year's conference championship game, which the Bengals won. This is the third Super Bowl in four years for the Chiefs, anchored by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Earlier Sunday, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in less dramatic fashion, winning 31-7 to claim the the NFC championship title. This will be the second Super Bowl appearance for the Eagles in six years, last winning in 2018. It will also be the team's first appearance with second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, and third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The matchup pits Reid against the Eagles, a team that he coached for 14 seasons, including a year that he guided the team to a Super Bowl loss against the New England Patriots. It is also a meeting between Travis and Jason Kelce, marking the first Super Bowl matchup between brothers who are players. The matchup also will feature two of the leading contenders for the NFL's most valuable player, in quarterbacks Hurts and Mahomes.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

