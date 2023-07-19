Police still have no proof of a missing toddler after Carlee Russell returns home

Police in Alabama are revealing new details about the disappearance of Carlee Russell, the nursing student who vanished from the side of an interstate highway Thursday night before returning home two days later in a puzzling incident that's grabbed national attention.

Authorities say the 25-year-old went missing after calling 911 and her brother's girlfriend to report seeing a toddler wandering along the side of the road.

Police say they still have no evidence of a missing toddler nor any reports of such a sighting by other drivers along the busy stretch of road.

First responders who arrived at the scene minutes after the 911 call found Russell's car as well as her personal belongings, including her wig, cellphone and purse — but no Russell.

Then on Saturday, about 49 hours after her initial disappearance, Russell returned home.

As the Hoover Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Russell's disappearance, officials Tuesday night released an additional statement with new details about the case.

Authorities say Russell bought snacks at Target shortly before going missing but that they weren't found with her other belongings.

Surveillance video from Russell's neighborhood on Saturday shows her walking down the sidewalk alone before returning home, police added.

Detectives briefly spoke to Russell after she returned home and say they intend to obtain a more detailed statement when she is available. Meanwhile investigators are still evaluating "numerous evidentiary items" that are "key" to figuring out what happened before her disappearance and in the roughly two days she was gone, they added.

The Hoover Police Department scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case further.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.