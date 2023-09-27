Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife plead not guilty in bribery case

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to bribery charges in a federal court in Manhattan.

The two were charged in an indictment last week that claimed Menendez allegedly accepted luxury goods and large sums of money in bribes in exchange for committing corrupt acts, including providing sensitive information to the government of Egypt.

Menendez was released on a $100,000 bail and will have to hand over his personal passport but can keep his official passport and can continue foreign travel only for official duties as senator.

He intends to continue his work as New Jersey's senior senator despite calls from more than a dozen Senate Democrats for him to resign.

Menendez has so far adamantly refused to do so, claiming his innocence. He has only agreed to temporarily step down from his post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Nadine Menendez was released on $250,000 bail with her travel restricted as well.

Menendez, 69, and his wife, Nadine, 56, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, attempt and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, according to court documents.

Their alleged coconspirators, New Jersey businessmen Fred Daibes, a real estate developer, Wael Hana and Joseph Uribe were also named in that same indictment and are facing two charges each.

Hana pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

