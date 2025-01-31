Philadelphia plane crash causes fiery scene with multiple homes ablaze

Updated January 31, 2025 at 20:23 PM ET

PHILADELPHIA — A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off, Pennsylvania's governor said Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is offering all "Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly."

The crash happened less than 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Photos taken at the crash site appear to show residential homes on fire.

Michael Schiavone, 37, was sitting at his home in Mayfair on Friday when he heard a loud bang and his house shook. He said it felt like a mini earthquake, and when he checked his home security camera footage, he said, it looked like a missile was coming down. "There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second," he said.

Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet.

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center where first responders were blocking traffic and onlookers crowded onto a street corner in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst. Philadelphia's emergency management office said that roads are closed in the area.

Matt Rourke / AP / AP Bystanders watch as first responders work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia on Friday.

One cellphone video taken by a witness moments after the plane crashed showed a chaotic scene with debris scattered across the intersection. A wall of orange glowed just beyond the intersection as a plume of black smoke quickly rose into the sky, while some witnesses could be heard crying and sirens blared.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the plane, a Learjet 55 en route to Springfield, Missouri.

The plane appeared to be a medical transport jet, registered to a company operating as Med Jets.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB, which investigates air crashes, said it was gathering information about the crash.



