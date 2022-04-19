Finishing the Boston Marathon had special significance for Henry Richard

© 2022 New England Public Media

Published April 19, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday's Boston Marathon hosted 25,000 competitors, and one was a 20-year-old first-time runner who was just a kid when his 8-year-old brother, Martin Richard, became the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Henry Richard said he's been at the finish line every year since, and this year he wanted to cross on behalf of his brother and his whole family; says he felt his late brother's presence all the way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

