Photos: See the March For Our Lives across the country

Thousands of protesters from across the country are marching through Washington, D.C. today for the second March For Our Lives.

The march comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX last month that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Demonstrators are calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation.

Here are some scenes from the protest.

Washington, D.C.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images / Getty Images Washington, D.C.: People march at the March for Our Lives 2022 rally.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators attend a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Getty Images Washington, D.C.: After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Washington, D.C.: Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and activist X Gonzalez speaks to gun control advocates during the March for Our Lives rally.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators console each other after a counter-protester jumped a barricade in an attempt to disrupt a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images / Getty Images Yolanda King speaks during March for Our Lives 2022. Yolanda King is the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., and a young activist against gun violence. Yolanda has used her experience having lost her grandfather and great-grandmother to gun violence to advocate for gun safety legislation.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / AP Karin LaBanca comforts two survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school after a man tried and failed to rush the stage during the second March for Our Lives rally.

Craig Hudson / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Washington, D.C.: David Hogg, March For Our Lives co-Founder and Parkland survivor, speaks the rally.

New York City/Brooklyn

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Brooklyn, N.Y.: Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge during the "March for Our Lives" rally.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images New York City: New York Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James join people as they march across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest against gun violence in the March for Our Lives rally.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images New York City: Aisha, 19, joins the March for Our Lives rally in New York City.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images New York City: Demonstrators join the March for Our Lives rally.

Denver

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Denver: Tim (left) and Debbie Burke brought signs to a "March For Our Lives" rally at Civic Center Park.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Denver: Many people participated in the March For Our Lives rally at Civic Center Park.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite In Civic Center Park's Greek amphitheater, 21 children lie on the ground to represent 21 people killed in Uvalde, Texas, during the March For Our Lives rally.

Houston

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Houston: Demonstrators shout during the March for Our Lives rally.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Houston: Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at City Hall.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Houston: Demonstrators shout during the March for Our Lives rally.

Buffalo

Matt Burkhartt / Getty Images / Getty Images Buffalo: People participating in a March For Our Lives event pause at a memorial to the dead in the Tops grocery store mass shooting.

Matt Burkhartt / Getty Images / Getty Images Buffalo: A group estimated in the hundreds takes part in a March For Our Lives event.

Parkland, Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Parkland, Fla.: (L-R) Lauren Klein, Taylor Bensin, and Stephanie Horowitz join with others during the second March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at Pine Trails Park.