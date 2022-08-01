© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

Turkey says the first grain ship set to depart Ukrainian port

By The Associated Press
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship loads Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022.
AP
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship loads Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's defense ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain will set off from the port of Odesa on Monday.

The ministry says the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni, which has been loaded with corn, will depart Odesa for Lebanon at 0530 GMT.

The ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine's ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world's key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National & World News
The Associated Press