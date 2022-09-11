© 2022 New England Public Media

National & World News

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate and begins a final journey

By Philip Reeves,
Robert GriffithsFrank Langfitt
Published September 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT
People gather in tribute as the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passes by in Banchory, United Kingdom.

Updated September 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM ET

A cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her estate in northern Scotland on Sunday morning, heading more than 100 miles to the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse in the capital of Edinburgh.

The convoy carrying the queen began slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands. The route takes her through villages and towns which are expected to be lined by her subjects.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Flowers and pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Children gather along the streets as they wait to view the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Ballater, Scotland.
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Members of the armed services march near St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gamekeepers from the summer retreat Balmoral, where the queen died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle's ballroom to a hearse. The hearse drove out of the gates of Balmoral past piles of flowers left by the public.

The Princess Royal and her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travel behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
People sit along a banking as they wait for the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, Scotland.
The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week.

In Scotland, there is respect for the queen but skepticism for the institution of monarchy.

Heather McGrath, a chef who lives in Glasgow, told NPR she thinks the royal family is redundant.

"We don't really need them. It's just like it's a tourist attraction more than anything."

A Scottish nationalist, McGrath voted for independence in the 2014 referendum and said she would do so again if she gets the chance.

For others, though, the cortege felt personal and historic. Terry Rigby, a retired air traffic controller, brought his grandson to watch in the town of Banchory.

Rigby said he had celebrated the queen's coronation in 1953 outside Buckingham Palace.

"I was sitting on my father's shoulders," Rigby recalled. "That was her first journey. This is the last."

Police officers wait for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
People hold flowers as they wait to view the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Ballater, Scotland.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, which is covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and flowers, is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

The queen's death kicked off a series of events that will last more than a week before her funeral, scheduled to take place Sept. 19. On Monday, she'll be conveyed from the palace to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral to lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at an accession ceremony.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," he said.

