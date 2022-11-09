Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and Whitmer's deployment of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in the campaign.

Whitmer beat political novice Tudor Dixon in the Republican nominee's first run for public office. Dixon was best known as a commentator on conservative news networks prior to winning the Republican nomination in a crowded GOP primary.

Whitmer is a big supporter of abortion rights and has gone to court to block a 1931 Michigan abortion ban from taking effect, earning her a national following.

