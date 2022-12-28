2022 in photos: NPR station photographers share memorable moments

Visual storytellers document the humanity behind the words you read and hear"

As we wrap up this year, we look back at an eventful year through the lenses of the member and affiliate NPR stations. We asked photographers to share memorable events they covered throughout 2022.

Some of the events included protests across the country due to the Russia's war in Ukraine, monkeypox declared a global health emergency, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, mid-term elections. From moments of joy celebrating the first Black woman sworn as justice of the U.S. Supreme Court to grief in vigils after the Robb elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

These are some of the remarkable stories of the year across the country.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR A young migrant couple embraces on the porch of St. Andrew's Parish House in Edgartown. Nearly 50 Venezuelans were flown to the island from Texas under what they said was a false pretense. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to Massachusetts.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR Massachusetts Wildlife Deer & Moose Biologist Martin Feehan prepares to insert a cotton swab into the nose of a dead deer buck, found in Needham, to test it for the presence of the COVID-19 virus. Westborough, Ma. in January 11, 2022. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Julia Kosivchuk sings the Ukrainian national anthem during a protest in front of San Francisco City Hall on Feb. 24, 2022, against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU/DCist / WAMU/DCist From left to right: Nicole Tinson from L.A., Teresa Roberts, from Shannon, Mississippi, Sheila Carson, from D.C. and Regina Langley, middle, from New Jersey. Langley was holding a cell phone watching the Senate voting on the conformation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Full story here.

Hart Van Denburg / CPR News / CPR News Democratic state Rep. Chris Kennedy feeds his baby daughter Lennon while speaking to lawmakers on the House floor, Friday, April 22, 2022.

Dee Dwyer / WAMU/DCist / WAMU/DCist On May 3, 2022 abortion rights supporter Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt has a debate with abortion rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes at the gathering at the Supreme Court after the purported draft leaked showing Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs Wade was leaked. Full story here.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB Aztek dancer Maira Barrera Mazatl of Sublimity dances during opening prayers at "Tending Our Roots," an event aimed at bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indegenous people, held at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park in Portland, May 5, 2022. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Sean Dorsey and his dance company perform for the filming of KQED's If Cities Could Dance on Twin Peaks in San Francisco on May 12, 2022. Full story here.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT Community members prayed together at the vigil for the death of 19 students and two adults during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022.

Lucio Vasquez / HPM / HPM The Booker T. Washington High School band plays outside the Toyota Center during a rally on June 6, 2022 demanding WNBA player Brittney Griner be freed from Russian captivity. Full story here.

Bradley W. Parks / OPB / OPB Fishing guide Amy Hazel rows a driftboat on the lower Deschutes River near Maupin, Ore., June 17, 2022. She's been guiding on the river since 1999. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU/DCist / WAMU/DCist June 24th, 2022, in the Dobbs decision the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade. Protesters from both sides of the abortion rights debate were at the Supreme Court for the announcement. Pro abortion rights protesters. Full story here.

Robin Lubbock / WBUR / WBUR JD Cohen prepares to be completely covered in plastic packaging at a performance of "Death by Plastic" in front of South Station, Boston, Ma. in July 21, 2022. Full story here.

Dee Dwyer / DCist/WAMU / DCist/WAMU Ward 7 and 8 Youth at the Big Chair a popular Southeast, D.C. landmark. Full story here.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public New London resident Christopher Marsala receives a monkeypox vaccine at Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven, Conn. Marsala was one of the first people to sign up to get vaccinated. Full story here.

Meredith Nierman / GBH / GBH From left to right: Jacqueline Myers of Dorchester, Cynthia Sellers of Worcester, Carmen Calloway of San Diego and Angel Green of Boston pose for a photo at Boston's annual Donna Summer Disco Party in Copley Square on June 16, 2022. Full story here.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Athena Estrada drop-kicks Sakura during a lucha libra extravaganza in Aurora, Colorado. July 24, 2022.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 5 year old Joaquin Freiberg cheers above the crowd, hoisting a sign which reads, "Teachers help kids play, grow, and learn!" Full story here.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS / KPBS Ukrainian war refugees wait at the border crossinginto the United States from Tijuana for their turn to request asylum. Full story here.

Andrew Nixon / CapRadio / CapRadio The last leg of the farmworker's March to the Capitol starts by Southside Park in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022. Full story here.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB President Joe Biden holds a phone and takes a selfie of himself with attendees, following his appearance at East Portland Community Center in Portland, Oct. 15, 2022.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT Día de Muertos altar for the 21 victims from the Robb Elementary School shooting being carried by the victims fathers from the Capitol to the Governor's Mansion, protesting for an age increase to purchase AR-15 and requesting everyone to vote. Full story here.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Full story here.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public "When he grows up, he can also help to keep this country free," said David Niemitz after voting with his son, William, 7, at Manchester High School November 08, 2022. Full story here.