National & World News

Countries across the world ring in the new year

By Giulia Heyward
Published December 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe with "2023" projected on the building, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris.
Updated December 31, 2022 at 8:44 PM ET

The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.

Australia, which is one of the first big countries to begin the year, started 2023 with a bang — 7,000 fireworks were launched from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Sydney Opera House, The Associated Press reported.

"Happy New Years, Australia, wishing you all the best for the year ahead," the country's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, tweeted.

Here's a look at how people are celebrating the new year in various countries.

Australia

Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
Japan

People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.
Philippines

Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.
India

People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.
Indonesia

Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Thailand

Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.
Pakistan

People watch a fireworks show in Karachi.
Kenya

People look at fireworks launching from the building of Old Mutual Tower to celebrate the new year in Nairobi.
France

Germany

Visitors celebrate the new year at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.