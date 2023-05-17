Harry and Meghan in a 'near catastrophic' chase with paparazzi, spokesperson says

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi after attending an event in New York City on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [New York Police Department] officers," the spokesperson said in a statement shared with NPR.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," they added.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the vehicle. The group was apparently tailed by half a dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows.

NYPD deputy commissioner Julian Phillips said in a statement that police assisted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private security team Tuesday evening.

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Phillips said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash in Paris as the vehicle she was riding in was being pursued by the paparazzi. She was 36. Harry is 38.

