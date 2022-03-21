NEPM Book Club: 'Matrix'

© 2022 New England Public Media.

March 21, 2022
Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a new quarterly meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. We'll be talking about “Matrix,” the new novel by three-time National Book Award finalist Lauren Groff. It's a fantastical and feminist tale of a 12th century mystic who leads an impoverished nunnery into prosperity. Want a preview? Read the NPR review.

Learn more about the NEPM Book Club at nepm.org/bookclub.

