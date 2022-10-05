NEPM Kids Day!

Saturday, Oct. 22

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Court Square, Springfield

Meet Curious George and other PBS Kids characters! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music, a pop-up book shop with Odyssey Bookshop, local kids author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission!

Suggested donation: $5/kids, $10/adults and $20/family (up to 3 kids)

First 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day T-shirt!

Learn more at nepm.org/kidsday.