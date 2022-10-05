© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEPM Events

NEPM Kids Day

New England Public Media
Published October 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
220922-NEPM-Fan-Day.jpg

NEPM Kids Day!
Saturday, Oct. 22
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Court Square, Springfield

Meet Curious George and other PBS Kids characters! There will be PBS Kids activity stations, a Rag Shag costume parade with a prize, live music, a pop-up book shop with Odyssey Bookshop, local kids author and illustrator signings and a free kids size Friendly’s ice cream with every admission!

Suggested donation: $5/kids, $10/adults and $20/family (up to 3 kids)

First 500 families to register get a free NEPM Kids Day T-shirt!

Learn more at nepm.org/kidsday.

Tags
NEPM Events EVENTS