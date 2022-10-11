Hiding in Plain Sight: A Film Screening and Discussion

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Valley Venture Mentors

276 Bridge St, Springfield, Massachusetts

Join the Behavioral Health Network, the Gándara Center and New England Public Media for a screening of “Hiding in Plain Sight” and a panel discussion about youth mental health.

The program will start with the screening of a 30-minute portion of the film, followed by a discussion with the film’s co-directors Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers; Enrique Vargas Gonzalez, an outpatient psychotherapist at Springfield’s Gándara Center; and a young person with mental health challenges featured in the film. The discussion will be moderated by Katherine Cook, Behavioral Health Network’s chief operating officer.

The events follows up on “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” a powerful documentary recently presented by PBS and Ken Burns. The film premiered on NEPM TV in June 2022 and is available for streaming at video.nepm.org . It features first-person accounts from more than 20 young people, ranging in age from 11 to 27, who live with mental health conditions, as well as parents, teachers, friends, healthcare providers in their lives, and independent mental health experts.

REGISTER HERE