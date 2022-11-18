Valley Voices Story Slam: Thin Ice

Come out and hear some outrageous, funny and heartwarming true stories told in five minutes by your friends and neighbors from around the valley. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born! Grab a beer and get ready for a night of great entertainment. The winners of each slam will go on to compete in our “Best of Valley Voices” event!

This event is participating in the Card to Culture Program! They will be offering 10 seats at a discounted price of $10 to any patrons with a valid EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare card. To purchase these tickets, please visit or call the Academy of Music box office. Limit 4 tickets per cardholder per show. Tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.

The Academy will hold all shows at full capacity and this show will require no additional COVID precautions or requirements. All sales are final. If you have any questions about accessibility, please contact the box office at boxoffice@aomtheatre.com or (413) 584-9032 X105.

