Advance screenings of 'All Creatures Great & Small' season 3

Wedding bells chime and animal ailments abound as Masterpiece presents the highly anticipated third season of "All Creatures Great & Small," based on the bestselling memoirs by veterinarian James Herriot and starring a beloved ensemble cast led by Nicholas Ralph.

Don't miss this exclusive chance to see the premiere of season 3 before it airs on NEPM! Join us for these free advance screenings:

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2:45 p.m.

Garmany Performing Arts Center at McLean Living & Care

75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, Connecticut

Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

Wright Hall at Bay Path University

588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, Massachusetts

ABOUT THE EPISODE

In Season 3, it's spring 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle. With a new stake in the business, James is trying to expand the veterinary practice by joining a government program to test for tuberculosis in cattle. The initiative pays well, but it is looked upon with suspicion by the local farmers who run the risk of their farms being shut down if a positive case is found.

"All Creatures Great & Small" has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in across its first season. The second season garnered a similarly enthusiastic reception, with Variety praising the “stunning Yorkshire setting, warm storytelling and animal hijinks” and Vulture hailing the series as “extremely heartwarming.”

