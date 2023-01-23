After a two-year hiatus, western New England's premiere wine and food event returns March 10-11, 2023 to MGM Springfield. Join us for the 36th Annual Wine & Food Lovers' Weekend, featuring over 200 wines, beers and ciders curated by our partners at Provisions to enjoy along with specialty foods from local restaurants.

Bottoms Up!

A Wine, Beer & Food Tasting

Friday, March 10, 5-8 p.m.

This is your chance to taste the best of New England. Sample more than 200 wines and craft beers presented by Provisions, plus a delectable spread of tapas-sized specialty foods from local restaurants and talented chefs.

Uncorked!

The Wine & Food Lovers’ Dinner

Saturday, March 11, 6-10 p.m.

The celebration continues Saturday evening! Enjoy a unique foodie experience inspired by Julia Child with this elegant event, including a multi-course menu paired with wines expertly chosen by Provisions sommeliers. The dinner will be co-hosted by Amy Traverso of "Weekends With Yankee" and NEPM's Monte Belmonte, with special guest Laurie Donnelly, executive producer of lifestyle programming at GBH.

Please note: All guests of the NEPM Wine & Food Lovers' Weekend must be age 21+.

The 36th Annual Wine & Food Lovers’ Weekend is sponsored by and partnered with Provisions, MGM Springfield, Yankee magazine and "Weekends with Yankee," AM Lithography, Durocher Florist, Happy Valley Organics, and Richardson’s Candy Kitchen. Media sponsors include MassLive, The Republican, Daily Hampshire Gazette, Valley Advocate, and The Reminder.

