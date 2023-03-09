Saturday, June 3, 2023

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Common, Hadley, Massachusetts

Save the date! Once known as “the asparagus capital of the world,” western Massachusetts is still home to hundreds of working farms and many more locally-owned restaurants and breweries. Now in its ninth year, the NEPM Asparagus Festival returns to the Hadley Town Common on Saturday, June 3 to celebrate the region’s legacy of agriculture and community.

Valley Grass & Family Fun

Many Pioneer Valley natives recall early childhood mornings spent picking stalky, tipped vegetables before school. This was the asparagus harvest, and it plays an integral role in the history of western New England. Children of all ages will reconnect with that history and culture with an assortment of games and activities like Valley Scramble and the Asparagus Valley Pick Game. We'll also have live musical performances and appearances by PBS Kids characters like Curious George!

Chefs' Spearit Lunch

A true foodie experience! Enjoy a charming multi-course outdoor dining experience with gourmet asparagus-based dishes “spearheaded” by some of the Valley’s most talented and innovative chefs.

Beers & Spears

Enjoy local beer and ciders in our Beers & Spears tent, and food from a number of local food trucks.

Live Music

The Rooted in the Valley Stage will feature a selection of great musical acts.