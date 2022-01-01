Bess KapetanisEducator Engagement Coordinator
As New England Public Media’s Education Programs Coordinator, Bess Kapetanis provides students, families, and educators in our region with resources that engage young people and support their learning. She previously enjoyed a long career as a high school language arts teacher, using PBS and NPR programming and educational resources to enhance classroom curriculum with meaningful, inspiring content. As a teacher, she became certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and participated in The Japan Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program. She holds a B. A. from Westfield State University and M. A. in Liberal Studies from Wesleyan University.