As New England Public Media’s Education Programs Coordinator, Bess Kapetanis provides students, families, and educators in our region with resources that engage young people and support their learning. She previously enjoyed a long career as a high school language arts teacher, using PBS and NPR programming and educational resources to enhance classroom curriculum with meaningful, inspiring content. As a teacher, she became certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and participated in The Japan Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program. She holds a B. A. from Westfield State University and M. A. in Liberal Studies from Wesleyan University.