Denise Vozella is a member of the Education Department at NEPM. She finds true fulfillment helping to facilitate media literacy workshops for youth with the Media Lab team and working to support the department’s mission.

Denise has a long career in broadcast news where she started as an intern and was then hired for her first media job at a radio station in Framingham/Boston. She then spent a decade working in Wolfeboro, and then Concord, New Hampshire, where she produced award-winning coverage of stories including the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant protests, and the First-in-the-nation presidential primaries. Denise next worked for many years as News Director for radio stations in Springfield and Northampton before joining NEPM as a media producer in 2021.

Denise grew up working and playing on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire where her family owned a cottage business. She and her husband have made their home in Western Massachusetts, where they raised their two daughters, for more than twenty years. Her favorite place to be is with toes in the sand on Cape Cod.

