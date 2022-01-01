Iohann Rashi Vega

Iohann was born and raised in Mexico City. He has a background in music, journalism, and media. He moved to Puerto Rico, where he worked for 12 years in different roles as producer, on-air host, news anchor, promotion coordinator, and music program coordinator, at the University of Puerto Rico’s Public Radio Station, WRTU.

Iohann moved to Massachusetts in 2011. He was the Media Literacy Coordinator at the Gándara Youth Development Center, in Holyoke, MA, where he worked with youth, teaching and creating media content with social justice, and self-advocacy focus.

Iohann is also the producer of Radioplasma, a local bilingual podcast that focuses on arts, culture, and stories and discussion of topics of relevance and interest.

Currently, Iohann is the Director of Media Engagement with Holyoke Media, and in 2020, joined NEPM as Director of Media Lab.