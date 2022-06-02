John VociSr. Director Radio
John Voci has worked in all areas of public media including radio, TV and digital, since 1977. He joined WGBH Boston in 1981 working in a variety of capacities over thirty-two years. He managed WGBH’s expansion and development of three broadcast services and six radio channels as well as the station’s move to new facilities in 2007. John has produced radio programs for National Public Radio, Public Radio International and WGBH; television projects for WGBH’s Basic Black; and was Technical Director for many of the station’s pioneering digital broadcasts. He joined NEPR in 2014 and in 2016, launched Media Lab, the station’s youth training initiative. He was also Executive Producer of Words in Transit, the station’s multi-platform series on immigration and for the podcast In Contrast. He is currently producer of Word Matters, a podcast on the history and etymology of words produced in collaboration with Merriam-Webster.
John is also a certified Project Management Professional specializing in project management for clients in broadcast and digital media.
