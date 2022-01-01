With extensive experience in resource development at Holyoke Community College, Boston College, Elms College, and Westfield State University, Patrick Carpenter joins New England Public Media as senior director of development.

Most recently he has served as director in institutional advancement at HCC where, under his leadership, annual giving increased dramatically, new donor participation grew substantially, and a multi-year capital campaign was designed. Carpenter was the first major gifts officer at Westfield State University and increased private support of endowed funds through his major and planned giving work.

He is a sponsor liaison for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District 1, president of the Southampton Youth Athletic Association board of directors, and has served as president of the Elms College Alumni Association.

Patrick holds a bachelor's degree in English from Elms College and a master’s degree in higher education administration from Bay Path University. He currently teaches sociology at Elms College as a member of its adjunct faculty.