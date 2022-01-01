Vanessa Pabón-Hernandez

Vanessa joined NEPM in 2010. She has over 20 years of experience developing innovative youth programs and leading digital storytelling workshops. She has organized and implemented several grass-roots and educational community efforts and is an advocate for mentoring and encouraging career pathways. In 2009, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women honored her as an “Unsung Heroine.” In 2011, she was recognized by the Massachusetts House of Representatives for her service and dedication to the Springfield community as an organizer and activist. In 2013, BusinessWest named her to its “40 Under 40” list and the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee named Vanessa as the event's 2016 grand marshal. In her spare time, you will find her either on a spontaneous road trip or dancing.