Zoë Naglieri-Prescod

Zoë started at NEPM in January of 2020 as an intern on the set of Presencia. Due to COVID-19, her internship was moved online, where she assisted in the efforts of NEPM’s Media Lab youth workshops. Zoë worked with NEPM as a temp hire after her internship ended and is now a full-time employee working in the Education Department.

As a Production Assistant, Zoë assists with the facilitation of Media Lab workshops and managing the online and social media content for the Education Department. Media Lab workshops consist of training diverse youth and families on media and production related topics.

She earned a bachelor’s in Communications with a minor in Marketing from Bay Path University, where she was the Vice President of the Communications Club and Editor of the student-led publication, Network News.