Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Coming soon: The Fabulous 413

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte

Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith bring you The Fabulous 413, a new live, daily radio show and podcast celebrating life in western Massachusetts — and a kind of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" for grown-ups.

Monte and Kaliis will introduce you to the neighbors who make our western Massachusetts the incredible place it is, with a focus on arts and agriculture, cuisine and colleges, history, happenings and whatever the people of The 413 are talking about today.

We’ll explore our fascinating places from The Clark to Clarkdale Fruit Farm, Tanglewood to “The Tofu Curtain,” from Forest Park to the Five Colleges.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
