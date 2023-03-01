Sunny words and abolitionists

It's the first day of Women's History Month!

(and our first week anniversary, woo!)

We talk with up-and-coming folk-punk artist Sunny War about all the cool things in their latest album Anarchist Gospel, and the realities of large tour schedules.

Then Professor Lydia Moland delved into the interesting history of another Lydia, abolitionist Lydia Maria Child including her connection Florence. We talk to her about her recent book on the subject.

And Springfield's own wordster, Emily Brewster, the word nerd, takes us on a tour of the Merriam-Webster headquarters and shows us where the truly huge dictionaries live.

Plus we read some of your notes about your snow days, which were delightful!