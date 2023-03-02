The Gr8 glad Mcgovern machine

A little old a little new, a lotta ruckus on today's show!

Playwright/Musician/creator extraodinaire Diana Oh joined us to discuss "My H8 for the Gr8 American Theater"; their show they've brought back to their alma mater, Smith College, this weekend. Along with Daphne Hwang Spencer, a current student and actor in the production, we take a look at some of the issues that show brings to light.

The Glad Machine brings us the power-pop sounds of their latest album "Hey!" just ahead of their cd release show at The Divine Theater in Holyoke this weekend. Good rock and roll for what ails us!

And we finally check in with Rep. Jim McGovern to let us know how things are going down within the beltway.

(This will be a regular thing here on The Fabulous 413, so if you have questions for the congressperson you’d like for us to ask, you can email them to us at thefab413@nepm.org, or call/text us at 800-639-9120)

