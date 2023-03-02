© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The Gr8 glad Mcgovern machine

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
glad machine.jpg
courtesy of artist
/
The Glad Machine in action

A little old a little new, a lotta ruckus on today's show!

Playwright/Musician/creator extraodinaire Diana Oh joined us to discuss "My H8 for the Gr8 American Theater"; their show they've brought back to their alma mater, Smith College, this weekend. Along with Daphne Hwang Spencer, a current student and actor in the production, we take a look at some of the issues that show brings to light.

The Glad Machine brings us the power-pop sounds of their latest album "Hey!" just ahead of their cd release show at The Divine Theater in Holyoke this weekend. Good rock and roll for what ails us!

And we finally check in with Rep. Jim McGovern to let us know how things are going down within the beltway.

(This will be a regular thing here on The Fabulous 413, so if you have questions for the congressperson you’d like for us to ask, you can email them to us at thefab413@nepm.org, or call/text us at 800-639-9120)

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith