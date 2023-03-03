© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Wine tumbles and Peter Mulvey

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
Only one can win
Kaliis Smith
/
Two wines enter...

As the snow times beckon once again, we give you a few things to uplift your weekend!

The folx behind "Tumble: Science Podcast for Kids" give us a quick look at their new winter special coming up, and we talk about... that thing that every body does.

Then the Wine Son and Yankee Sippah invite us into their basement for the first ever "wine thunderdome": two wines enter, one wine leaves.

And just ahead of his performance at the Academy of Music as a part of the John Prine tribute for the Back Porch Festival, Peter Mulvey joins us in studio to talk about why Prine was so important and regale us with a song or two!

ARTS & CULTURE SCIENCE MUSIC FOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
