Rural moons and viral snow

To break up your Monday doldrums, we brought out some big names. That, we're told, is how you do it.

Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed, teaches us a lot about "moon time", and a little about how awesome the song "Naatu Naatu" is. (You can see videos about everything Monte and Mr. Universe chatted about at Kainaat Studios)

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll visited to explain the nuances of a new position developed for the current administration: Director of Rural Affairs, and we got to nerd out about policy.

Dr. Mandy Muller gave us some clarity on where western Massachusetts is with COVID, as we celebrated the 3rd anniversary of "The Last Normal Day".

And Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut, snow-casted with us, to preview the storm tonight as it passes our way!

