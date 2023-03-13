© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Rural moons and viral snow

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll
1 of 4  — driscoll.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll
Suzanne Kreiter / Boston Globe
Varicella zoster virus enhanced by an electron microscope
2 of 4  — Varicella zoster virus enhanced by an electron microscope
Varicella zoster virus (one of many herpes variations)
courtesy of Kenyon College / Microbewiki.kenyon.edu
Mr. Universe (left) and Monte Belmonte laughing
3 of 4  — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up about...something
Courtesy of Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Monte Belmonte and Dr Mandy Muller (right)
4 of 4  — Monte and Dr Muller at Soul Magnets Show.jfif
Dr. Mandy Muller (left) and Monte Belmonte out in the wilds
Monte Belmonte / Monte Belmonte

To break up your Monday doldrums, we brought out some big names. That, we're told, is how you do it.

Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed, teaches us a lot about "moon time", and a little about how awesome the song "Naatu Naatu" is. (You can see videos about everything Monte and Mr. Universe chatted about at Kainaat Studios)

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll visited to explain the nuances of a new position developed for the current administration: Director of Rural Affairs, and we got to nerd out about policy.

Dr. Mandy Muller gave us some clarity on where western Massachusetts is with COVID, as we celebrated the 3rd anniversary of "The Last Normal Day".

And Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut, snow-casted with us, to preview the storm tonight as it passes our way!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSSCIENCEWEATHER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith