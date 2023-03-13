Rural moons and viral snow
1 of 4 — driscoll.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll
Suzanne Kreiter / Boston Globe
2 of 4 — Varicella zoster virus enhanced by an electron microscope
Varicella zoster virus (one of many herpes variations)
courtesy of Kenyon College / Microbewiki.kenyon.edu
3 of 4 — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up about...something
Courtesy of Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
4 of 4 — Monte and Dr Muller at Soul Magnets Show.jfif
Dr. Mandy Muller (left) and Monte Belmonte out in the wilds
Monte Belmonte / Monte Belmonte
To break up your Monday doldrums, we brought out some big names. That, we're told, is how you do it.
Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed, teaches us a lot about "moon time", and a little about how awesome the song "Naatu Naatu" is. (You can see videos about everything Monte and Mr. Universe chatted about at Kainaat Studios)
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll visited to explain the nuances of a new position developed for the current administration: Director of Rural Affairs, and we got to nerd out about policy.
Dr. Mandy Muller gave us some clarity on where western Massachusetts is with COVID, as we celebrated the 3rd anniversary of "The Last Normal Day".
And Dave Hayes, The Weather Nut, snow-casted with us, to preview the storm tonight as it passes our way!