Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Celtic pizza and congressional theater

Published March 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT
We cover a lot of ground today!

Rep. Jim McGovern gives us his thoughts on what's happening with the recent approval of Alaskan drilling, as well as pitfalls not to fall into while digging yourself out of all the snow we just got.

Louise Dunphy of Celtic Crossings shows us a quick guide to all your Celtic entertainment this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Artistic director Kristen Van Ginhoven speaks on the importance of activism and theater working together, as her company WAM Theater gears up to present "What The Constitution Means to Me" in the spring.

And we eat our way through Pizza Quest II! At the behest of listener Jennifer Vose (and several others), we try out Family Pizzeria Europa here in Springfield.

(and as always if you have suggestions for places we should go for Pizza Quest, email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text to 800-639-9120)

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE MUSIC FOOD ACTIVISM