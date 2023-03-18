Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh uilig amuigh ansin! Ár gcéad seó le gach Aoi beo!

For St. Patrick's Day, we bring in extra Irish by learning the language! So we invite Fulbright Scholar Emer Maguire and Gerald Costello of Elms College to come and teach us a few phrases. They also give us a quick look at how the language has evolved and endured, even here in western Massachusetts!

Rosemary Caine delights us with her harp and some traditional and original tunes with her band The Wild Irish Shenanigans, just before their shows in Northampton and Greenfield this weekend.

And Sean Barry of Four Seasons Wine & Spirits opened our first whiskey thunderdome! Whose spirit will reign supreme?

You'll have to listen to find out!