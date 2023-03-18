© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Extra Irish

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
almost all of us crammed into the studio
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
( from right) Monte Belmonte, Emer Maguire, Gerald Costello, Michael Morgan, Lynn Lovell, Rosemary Caine, and Stephanie Carlson all crammed into our studio

Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh uilig amuigh ansin! Ár gcéad seó le gach Aoi beo!

For St. Patrick's Day, we bring in extra Irish by learning the language! So we invite Fulbright Scholar Emer Maguire and Gerald Costello of Elms College to come and teach us a few phrases. They also give us a quick look at how the language has evolved and endured, even here in western Massachusetts!

Rosemary Caine delights us with her harp and some traditional and original tunes with her band The Wild Irish Shenanigans, just before their shows in Northampton and Greenfield this weekend.

And Sean Barry of Four Seasons Wine & Spirits opened our first whiskey thunderdome! Whose spirit will reign supreme?

You'll have to listen to find out!

ARTS & CULTURE MUSIC WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith